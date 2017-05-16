Rome

Italian migrant arrivals up 33% in 2017 - Frontex

Down 84% for EU was a whole in same period says border agency

Rome, May 16 - Frontex said Tuesday that 37,200 migrants arrived in Italy through the Central Mediterranean route in the first four months of 2017, up 33% with respect to the same period last year. The number of detections of illegal border crossings fell 84% in the January-April period compared to the same period last year for the EU as a whole, dropping to 47,000, the EU border agency said.

