Don't forget vulnerable, excluded pope tells Macron (2)

Vatican City
16/05/2017
Vatican City, May 16 - Pope Francis has called on newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron not to forget the weakest members of society in a telegram, the Vatican said on Tuesday. "I pray that god support you so that your country, faithful to the rich diversity of its moral traditions and its spiritual heritage marked also by the Christian tradition, may always endeavour to build a more just and fraternal society," Francis wrote. "With respect for difference and attention to those in situations of vulnerability and exclusion, may it contribute to the cooperation and solidarity between nations. "May France continue to foster, in Europe and throughout the world, the search for peace and the common good, respect for life and the defence of the dignity of every person and of all peoples".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online