Don't forget vulnerable, excluded pope tells Macron (2)

Vatican City, May 16 - Pope Francis has called on newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron not to forget the weakest members of society in a telegram, the Vatican said on Tuesday. "I pray that god support you so that your country, faithful to the rich diversity of its moral traditions and its spiritual heritage marked also by the Christian tradition, may always endeavour to build a more just and fraternal society," Francis wrote. "With respect for difference and attention to those in situations of vulnerability and exclusion, may it contribute to the cooperation and solidarity between nations. "May France continue to foster, in Europe and throughout the world, the search for peace and the common good, respect for life and the defence of the dignity of every person and of all peoples".