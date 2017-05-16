Diso

Man killed by lightning strike in street

40-year-old died in Diso, near Lecce

Man killed by lightning strike in street

Diso, May 16 - A 40-year-old man is dead after being struck by lighting in a street on Tuesday in Diso, near the southern city of Lecce. Giuseppe Nicolardi was killed as he was opening the gate to the villa of a friend he was visiting. The emergency services arrived but there was nothing they could do to save the man.

