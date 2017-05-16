Renzi, Boschi infect institutions - M5S's Di Maio

Deputy Lower House Speaker Lu
16/05/2017
(see related stories on Renzi, Boschi) Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Tuesday that "Matteo Renzi and Maria Elena Boschi are two liars". On Facebook, he added: "they are the two faces of the same lying government that lied to the Italian people to protect family business. They have infected the institutions with a lie. We must do everything to liberate the institutions of the sickness of 'Renzi-ism'. Let's organize and kick them out".
