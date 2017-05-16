Ex-premier told father to 'tell the truth' on CONSIP

(see related story on Boschi) Rome, May 16 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that the publication of wiretaps of a conversation with his father amounted to a "media pillory" but added that they also showed his seriousness regarding the CONSIP case. The ex-premier's father Tiziano is under investigation in a probe into alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. "This morning Il Fatto (Quotidiano) published wiretaps between me and my father with great emphasis," Renzi said on Facebook. "They reiterate my seriousness as, when the CONSIP scandal broke, I called my father to say 'Dad, this is not a game, you have to say the truth, only the truth'. "The wiretaps are a gift to me in political terms. Their publication, as always, is illegitimate. "But I cannot complain: I am not the first to go through this media pillory. On the contrary, it was much worse for some others. Some took their own lives, some lost their jobs". Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into the leak, sources said. Investigators are looking into alleged breach of investigation confidentiality and arbitrary publication of criminal-procedure documents. Roberto Fico and Carlo Martelli, the parliamentary whips of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said there were "too many opaque aspects" to the case in a statement Tuesday. Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio, another senior M5S member, said that "Matteo Renzi and Maria Elena Boschi are two liars". On Facebook, he added: "they are the two faces of the same lying government that lied to the Italian people to protect family business. They have infected the institutions with a lie. We must do everything to liberate the institutions of the sickness of 'Renzi-ism'. Let's organize and kick them out".