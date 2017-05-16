Mille Miglia classic car rally starts Thursday

Brescia, May 16 - Italy's historic Mille Miglia, a 1,700-km public road race, will kick off on Thursday with 450 cars built before 1957. The 35th edition of the historic race will start in Brescia and cross 200 municipalities, including Rome, and seven Italian regions before wrapping up Sunday in the Lombardy city. Some 150 cars produced after 1958 will take part in the Ferrari Tribute to Mille Miglia and the Mercedez-Benz Mille Miglia Challenge and race ahead of the historic cars. Overall, participants in this edition of the historic race hail from 39 countries, including the Netherlands, the country with the highest number of crews after Italy. The best represented brand at the race is Alfa Romeo, with 46 cars, followed by Lancia and FIAT.