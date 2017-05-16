Brussels

EC to refer Italy to ECJ court over dumps

Announcement expected Wednesday in infringement package

EC to refer Italy to ECJ court over dumps

Brussels, May 16 - The European Commission is set to refer Italy to the European Court of Justice in relation to an infringement procedure opened in 2011 over breaches of an 1999 directive in waste dumps. The EC is expected to announce the move on Wednesday. The case regards the failure to close or bring up to the required standards landfill sites that were in operation in 2001 and should have ceased by 16 July 2009 unless they complied. There are around 44 landfill sites in Italy are still not compliant.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

Operazione "Jonny", il video

Operazione "Jonny", il video

Tra i fermati anche il parroco di Isola Capo Rizzuto

Tra i fermati anche il parroco di Isola Capo Rizzuto

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33