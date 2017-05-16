EC to refer Italy to ECJ court over dumps

Brussels, May 16 - The European Commission is set to refer Italy to the European Court of Justice in relation to an infringement procedure opened in 2011 over breaches of an 1999 directive in waste dumps. The EC is expected to announce the move on Wednesday. The case regards the failure to close or bring up to the required standards landfill sites that were in operation in 2001 and should have ceased by 16 July 2009 unless they complied. There are around 44 landfill sites in Italy are still not compliant.