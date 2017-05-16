Boschi case will have no impact on govt-Gentiloni (2)

Beijing, May 16 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday said reports that Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi asked ex-Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to buy a troubled Tuscan lender in 2015 would have no impact on the government. Boschi's case "is known", Gentiloni told a press conference in Beijing, referring to a book by former Corriere della Sera editor-in-chief Ferruccio de Bortoli reporting that then-reform minister Boschi spoke to Ghizzoni about the possibility of buying Banca Etruria, of which her father was briefly a vice-president. "I don't see new developments and there are certainly no implications for the government. "It appears to me that she has fully clarified" her position, Gentiloni told a press conference wrapping up his visit to China. Opposition members have called on Boschi to resign following the report, which she has denied. The Tuscan bank was one of four lenders that defaulted in 2015, leaving many savers with worthless bonds.