Top court rejects Berlusconi alimony appeal

Two-mn-euro monthly payment confirmed as separated, not divorced

Rome, May 16 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Silvio Berlusconi against the two-million-euro monthly alimony payment he has to make to his estranged wife Veronica Lario. The ex-premier's appeal came after the top court recently scrapped previous living standards as the key parameter for setting divorce alimony payments and instead said that future "self-sufficiency" should be the guiding principle. In Tuesday's ruling, however, it said, this does not apply during separation, when the duty to maintain the previous living standard remains.

