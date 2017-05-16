Top court rejects Berlusconi alimony appeal

Rome
16/05/2017
Rome, May 16 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Silvio Berlusconi against the two-million-euro monthly alimony payment he has to make to his estranged wife Veronica Lario. The ex-premier's appeal came after the top court recently scrapped previous living standards as the key parameter for setting divorce alimony payments and instead said that future "self-sufficiency" should be the guiding principle. In Tuesday's ruling, however, it said, this does not apply during separation, when the duty to maintain the previous living standard remains.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online