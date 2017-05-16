PD says no to 'Italicum bis', to push new proposal

Rome, May 16 - Senior members of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday decided unanimously to say no to the so-called Italicum bis proposal and vote against a white paper on a new electoral law in a parliamentary committee, sources said. The PD will re-present its proposal for an adjusted German-style law, 50% proportional representation (PR) and 50% first-past-the-post with no voter preferences on candidates within a party list and a 5% threshold for seats in parliament.