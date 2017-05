Boschi case will have no impact on govt-Gentiloni

Beijing, May 16 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday said reports that Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi asked ex-Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to buy a troubled Tuscan lender in 2015 would have no impact on the government. "I don't see new developments and there are certainly no implications for the government. "It appears to me that she has fully clarified" her position, Gentiloni told a press conference wrapping up his visit to China.