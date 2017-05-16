Italy's GDP up 0.2% in first quarter

Rome
16/05/2017
Rome, May 16 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2% in the first quarter of this year with respect to the previous three months, according to ISTAT's seasonally-adjusted and calendar-adjusted preliminary estimate released on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said GDP was up 0.8% with respect to the same period in 2016.
