Islamic group plantiff in civil trial against Belpietro

Milan, May 15 - A Milan judge on Monday admitted the Coordination of Islamic Associations in Milan and Monza (CAIM) group as a civil plaintiff in the trial against Marco Belpietro, who wrote a front-page news story in November 2015 titled "Islamic bastards" when he was editor of Italian newspaper Libero. The story was in response to the terrorist attacks in Paris. In the public prosecutor's indictment Belpietro is accused of having "publicly injured the Islam religion through contempt towards those who profess it". The next hearing will be held June 5.