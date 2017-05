Mattarella to receive pope June 10 (2)

Rome, May 15 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will welcome His Holiness Pope Francis on an official visit to the presidential Quirinal Palace on June 10, repaying the head of State's visit to the Vatican on April 18, 2015, a statement from the presidential palace said Monday. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said Francis will go to the Quirinal Palace on an official visit with which the pope intends to repay Mattarella's visit to the Vatican.