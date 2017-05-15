Cairo

Serraj tells Minniti 'Italy and Libya on same side'

Italy-Libya bilateral cooperation to be reinforced

Serraj tells Minniti 'Italy and Libya on same side'

Cairo, May 15 - Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday in Tripoli, where Serraj told Minniti that Italy and Libya are "firmly on the same side in the fight against migrant trafficking", according to a tweet by the Italian embassy in Tripoli. Libya's role in patroling the country's coastline will be gradually strengthened and reinforced by increasing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, ANSA learned in Cairo. Minniti highlighted Italy's effort to improve reception centres in Libya through the work of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR. In a post on Facebook, the Libyan Presidential Council said the meeting focused in particular on bilateral security cooperation and development through technical training for Libyan groups specialized in border control and in the fight against illegal migration.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

di Letizia Lucca

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33