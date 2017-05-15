Serraj tells Minniti 'Italy and Libya on same side'

Cairo, May 15 - Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday in Tripoli, where Serraj told Minniti that Italy and Libya are "firmly on the same side in the fight against migrant trafficking", according to a tweet by the Italian embassy in Tripoli. Libya's role in patroling the country's coastline will be gradually strengthened and reinforced by increasing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, ANSA learned in Cairo. Minniti highlighted Italy's effort to improve reception centres in Libya through the work of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR. In a post on Facebook, the Libyan Presidential Council said the meeting focused in particular on bilateral security cooperation and development through technical training for Libyan groups specialized in border control and in the fight against illegal migration.