Indictments sought for ex-MPS execs Viola, Profumo (2)

Milan, May 15 - Milan prosecutors on Monday requested the indictment of former Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank (MPS) president Alessandro Profumo and ex-CEO Fabrizio Viola, as well as the former chair of the council of auditors, Paolo Salvadori, on charges of false accounting and share-rigging. A Milan judge last month instructed prosecutors to indict Profumo and Viola after prosecutors had asked to shelve the case against the pair. Profumo and Viola said they were innocent of the charges. "I am sure my actions were correct," said Profumo. MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest lender, has endured a string of probes and financial woes that have forced the government to launch a precautionary recapitalisation to offset bad loans that helped place it last in a European Central Bank stress test last summer. photo: Profumo