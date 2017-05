Soccer: Napoli fans attack Juve fans at service station

Rome, May 15 - Six Juventus fans from Puglia returning from Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Roma were attacked by around 30 Napoli fans returning from their 5-0 win at Torino at a service station near Frosinone south of Rome Sunday night, sources said Monday. The aggressors reportedly used iron bars. Centre-right Senator Vittorio Zzza said he would table a question for Interior Minister Marco Minniti.