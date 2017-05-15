Rome

Cassation rules migrants must conform to local values (2)

No security exemption in multiethnic society

Cassation rules migrants must conform to local values (2)

Rome, May 15 - The Italian High Casssation Court on Monday ruled against a Sikh Indian migrant who wanted to carry in public a knife that his religion considers sacred, even though it is against Italian law. The Court said migrants who choose to live in the Western world have an obligation to conform to the values of the society they've chosen to settle in, even if its values differ from their own. "An attachment to one's own values, even if they are lawful in the country of origin, is intolerable when it causes violating the laws of the host country," the Court said. "The multiethnic society is a necessity, but it can't lead to the formation of conflicting cultural groups of islands according to the ethnicities they're made up of, precluding the unity of the cultural and judicial fabric of our country, which identifies public safety as an asset to defend and as such bans carrying weapons and objects aimed at injury," the Court said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

di Letizia Lucca

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33