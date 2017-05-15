Cassation rules migrants must conform to local values (2)

Rome
15/05/2017
Rome, May 15 - The Italian High Casssation Court on Monday ruled against a Sikh Indian migrant who wanted to carry in public a knife that his religion considers sacred, even though it is against Italian law. The Court said migrants who choose to live in the Western world have an obligation to conform to the values of the society they've chosen to settle in, even if its values differ from their own. "An attachment to one's own values, even if they are lawful in the country of origin, is intolerable when it causes violating the laws of the host country," the Court said. "The multiethnic society is a necessity, but it can't lead to the formation of conflicting cultural groups of islands according to the ethnicities they're made up of, precluding the unity of the cultural and judicial fabric of our country, which identifies public safety as an asset to defend and as such bans carrying weapons and objects aimed at injury," the Court said.
