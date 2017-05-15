Risk of trash revolt in Rome hinterland - Zingaretti (3)

Rome

EU says waste must be treated where it is produced

Rome, May 15 - There is a risk of "a revolt" by towns in Rome's hinterland which have been asked to take some of the capital's trash amid an ongoing emergency, Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Monday. Zingaretti called Rome's demand that the other towns dispose of its rubbish "arrogant". "The idea that you can go forward saying 'in any case, we'll send the rubbish to other towns' is not only technically complex but also unfeasible because the European Union is watching and saying that you have to treat refuse in the places where it is produced," said Zingaretti. "That's not being polemical, but wanting to find a solution that isn't just "let's place the rubbish in other towns'." Referring to Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's vow to reach 70% recycling by 2022, Zingaretti said "there's still the problem of the 30% that has to be processed and disposed of". Rome is currently enduring the latest in a string of rubbish emergencies which critics have blamed on Raggi's alleged inaction since taking over as Rome's first woman mayor almost a year ago. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, has blamed past administrations of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for the crisis. Hundreds of PD 'Yellow T-Shirts' turned out to clear up the current mess on Sunday.

