Raggi slams 'shameful, sexist' Libero headline (2)

Rome, May 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday condemned as "shameful" a "sexist" headline in conservative daily Libero which said "(Democratic Party leader and ex-premier Matteo) Renzi and (Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena) Boschi Aren't Sweeping, using the Italian word that also means to have sex. Libero recently called Raggi The Hot Potato in another controversial headline referring to her administration's judicial woes. Libero's latest headline referred to the Democratic Party's sweep-up of Rome trash on Sunday. Boschi has been hit by journalist Ferruccio de Bortoli's assertion in his latest book that she asked former UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to buy a troubled bank her father was vice president of, Banca Etruria.