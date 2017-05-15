Bari

G7 will discuss cybersecurity - Padoan

'Strong mandate' for Taormina says min after Wannacry attack

G7 will discuss cybersecurity - Padoan

Bari, May 13 - The Group of Seven (G7) summit in Taormina on May 26-27 has a "strong mandate" to discuss the next moves in cybersecurity after a string of international hack attacks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said after the financial G7 in Bari at the weekend. He said the Bari gathering "has issued a strong mandate to continue the work in the sphere of cybersecurity". In the latest attack, a virus known as WannaCry infected machines across 150 countries Friday. It is known as ransomware which is a malicious piece of software that encrypts a user's files then demands them pay money to unlock them. In this case, the hackers asked for $300 worth of bitcoin. But the hackers who locked files on 200,000 computers globally and asked for the bitcoin ransom payment to unlock them, have only made around $50,000, an industry source told CNBC Monday, despite the large scale of the attack.

