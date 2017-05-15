Simone Martini's 'Maestà' to be restored

Siena, May 15 - Twenty-five years after its last clean-up, Simone Martini's 'Maestà', one of the high watermarks of 14th century art, is to be restored again. Siena city council said the Maestà, housed in the Tuscan city's Palazzo Pubblico, "is returning to the centre of attention of experts with a new campaign of research" to remove the dust that has built up over the last quarter-century and to verify its general state of conservation. The work will start next week and will be done under the guidance of the arts and heritage superintendency for the provinces of Siena, Grosseto and Arezzo and with the help of the University of Siena.