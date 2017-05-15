Siena

Simone Martini's 'Maestà' to be restored

14th-C masterpiece last cleaned 25 yrs ago

Simone Martini's 'Maestà' to be restored

Siena, May 15 - Twenty-five years after its last clean-up, Simone Martini's 'Maestà', one of the high watermarks of 14th century art, is to be restored again. Siena city council said the Maestà, housed in the Tuscan city's Palazzo Pubblico, "is returning to the centre of attention of experts with a new campaign of research" to remove the dust that has built up over the last quarter-century and to verify its general state of conservation. The work will start next week and will be done under the guidance of the arts and heritage superintendency for the provinces of Siena, Grosseto and Arezzo and with the help of the University of Siena.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

di Letizia Lucca

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

di Domenico Bertè

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33