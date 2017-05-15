Mandatory vaccines list to be increased, Lorenzin says

Messina

Messina, May 15 - Italian Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin on Monday said the ministry intends to add additional vaccines to the list of those required for admission to the public school system. "All of the vaccinations included in the national vaccination plan are necessary and useful for public health and individual health," Lorenzin said. She said among European countries, Italy offers the most free vaccines in its national health plan. "These choices aren't made in a political setting but rather in a scientific health setting, based on the opinions of experts, who are the ones that must tell us when public health is put at risk," she said. "The model we have in mind is flexible, with a list that will be updated every two years to allow for reevaluation of epidemiology and the emergence of new epidemics," Lorenzin said. "We will work in cooperation with the education ministry," she said.

