Alfano should quit over 'migrantopoli' - Grillo's blog (2)

Rome
15/05/2017
Rome, May 13 - The blog of 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo called on Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano to quit on Monday after dozens were arrested over alleged mafia involvement in migrant-reception contracts. Alfano, the head of the centrist AP group, was interior minister from April 2013 until December 2016 under the premierships of Enrico Letta and then Matteo Renzi. "Migrantopoli is a situation that must be dismantled as soon as possible," read the post, playing on the name of the Tangentopoli corruption scandal of the early 1990s. "Reception centres are hens that lay golden eggs". The post alleged that all the parties of government in recent years had had relations with Leonardo Sacco, the head of the Misericordia association in Isola Capo Rizzuto who was among the detained on Monday. It also cited other cases and people who are "friends of Minister Alfano". "Alfano, enough is enough - resign at once!" it said.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online