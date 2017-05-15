Alfano should quit over 'migrantopoli' - Grillo's blog (2)

Rome, May 13 - The blog of 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo called on Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano to quit on Monday after dozens were arrested over alleged mafia involvement in migrant-reception contracts. Alfano, the head of the centrist AP group, was interior minister from April 2013 until December 2016 under the premierships of Enrico Letta and then Matteo Renzi. "Migrantopoli is a situation that must be dismantled as soon as possible," read the post, playing on the name of the Tangentopoli corruption scandal of the early 1990s. "Reception centres are hens that lay golden eggs". The post alleged that all the parties of government in recent years had had relations with Leonardo Sacco, the head of the Misericordia association in Isola Capo Rizzuto who was among the detained on Monday. It also cited other cases and people who are "friends of Minister Alfano". "Alfano, enough is enough - resign at once!" it said.