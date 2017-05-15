Rome

Alfano should quit over 'migrantopoli' - Grillo's blog (2)

Migrant centres are 'hens that lay golden eggs'

Alfano should quit over 'migrantopoli' - Grillo's blog (2)

Rome, May 13 - The blog of 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo called on Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano to quit on Monday after dozens were arrested over alleged mafia involvement in migrant-reception contracts. Alfano, the head of the centrist AP group, was interior minister from April 2013 until December 2016 under the premierships of Enrico Letta and then Matteo Renzi. "Migrantopoli is a situation that must be dismantled as soon as possible," read the post, playing on the name of the Tangentopoli corruption scandal of the early 1990s. "Reception centres are hens that lay golden eggs". The post alleged that all the parties of government in recent years had had relations with Leonardo Sacco, the head of the Misericordia association in Isola Capo Rizzuto who was among the detained on Monday. It also cited other cases and people who are "friends of Minister Alfano". "Alfano, enough is enough - resign at once!" it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

di Letizia Lucca

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

di Domenico Bertè

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33