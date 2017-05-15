Airbnb says hotel association numbers are wrong

Rome
15/05/2017
Rome, May 15 - Airbnb Italy Country Manager Matteo Stifanelli on Monday said Italian hoteliers' association Federalberghi used incorrect figures regarding the lodging website in a report the association released Saturday on the "shadow economy" in Italian lodging. Stifanelli expressed "discouragement and bewilderment" at the report. "We've been working with the Italian government and parliament for weeks to provide our feedback on how to make the law on (lodging) taxes in the budget bill efficient - if that's what's really wanted," Stifanelli said. "Why don't they, instead of giving the wrong numbers and launching attacks to create confusion, cooperate to promote the country and improve tourism regulation?"
