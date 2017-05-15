Giro: Quintana takes charge on first big climb (2)

Blockhaus

Blockhaus, May 15 - Pre-race favourite Nairo Quintana of Colombia took charge of the Giro d'Italia in Sunday's ninth stage which featured the first big climb, the Blockhaus. Quintana came in 24 seconds ahead of Thibault Pinot and Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin, with Italy's Vincenzo Nibali fifth, one minute behind. Quintana has a 28-second lead over Pinot in the general classification, 30 seconds over Dumoulin and one minute 10 seconds over Nibali in fifth. Today is a rest day. Tomorrow is a 39-km individual time trial from Foligno to Montefalco. How they finished Sunday's ninth stage, a 149-km run from Montenero di Bisaccia to the Blockhaus. 1. Nairo Quintana (Col) in 3h44'51" (+10" bonus) (av. speed 39.759 km/h) 2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 24" (+06" bonus) 3. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Bauke Mollema (Neth) at 41" 5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 01'00" 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 01'18" 7. Tanel Kangert (Est) at 02'02" 8. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 02'14" 9. Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) at 02'28" 10. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 02'35" 11. Andrey Amador (Crc) at 02'43" 12. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) s.t. 13. Dario Cataldo (Ita) at 03'00" 14. Jan Polanc (Slo) at 03'28" 15. Bob Jungels (Lux) at 03'30". General classification: 1. Nairo Quintana (Col) in 42h06'09" (1,694 km, av. speed 40.235 km/h) 2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'28" 3. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 00'30" 4. Bauke Mollema (Neth) at 00'51" 5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 01'10" 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 01'28" 7. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 02'28" 8. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 02'45" 9. Andrey Amador (CRC) at 02'53" 10. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 03'06" 11. Tanel Kangert (Est) at 03'15" 12. Bob Jungels (Lux) at 03'30" 13. Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) at 03'56" 14. Dario Cataldo (Ita) at 04'32" 15. Jan Polanc (Slo) at 04'46".

