House sales up 18.9% in 2016 - tax agency

Rome
15/05/2017
Rome, May 15 - House and apartment sales increased 18.9% in 2016, with 534,000 properties changing hands, tax agency Agenzia delle Entrate said on Monday. It is the third consecutive year of growth for the property market, after rises of 6.5% in 2015 and 3.5% in 2014. The agency said the value of the property sales went up 76 billion euros to 89 billion. It added that the number of rental contracts was steady, with a rise of just 0.63% with respect to 2015. The Italian house market was badly hit by the economic crisis.
