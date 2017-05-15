Renzi says Yellow T-Shirts to go to quake zones Sunday (2)

Rome
15/05/2017
Rome, May 15 - After picking up trash around Rome yesterday, the Democratic Party's (PD) Yellow T-Shirt volunteers will "return to action" in Italy's quake zones next Sunday, PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday. "We have more than 300 MPs, hundreds of regional councillors, and thousands of chapters," Renzi said. "We will spend Sunday, each in a different municipality, of those hit by the earthquakes. "The PD will be in all the municipalities. "Listening, assessing the situation, bringing the testimony of a concrete commitment. "It's not a question, in this case, of cleaning up, as we did in Rome, but of listening, understanding, sharing. And everyone from Monday will bring back to Rome the latest updates and a state-of-the-art response". Renzi has hailed the success of the clean-up in Rome while Roma Mayor Virginia Raggi has blamed the capital's trash crisis on past PD administrations in the Italian capital.
