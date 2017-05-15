Rome

Renzi says Yellow T-Shirts to go to quake zones Sunday (2)

'To listen, not clean up'

Renzi says Yellow T-Shirts to go to quake zones Sunday (2)

Rome, May 15 - After picking up trash around Rome yesterday, the Democratic Party's (PD) Yellow T-Shirt volunteers will "return to action" in Italy's quake zones next Sunday, PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday. "We have more than 300 MPs, hundreds of regional councillors, and thousands of chapters," Renzi said. "We will spend Sunday, each in a different municipality, of those hit by the earthquakes. "The PD will be in all the municipalities. "Listening, assessing the situation, bringing the testimony of a concrete commitment. "It's not a question, in this case, of cleaning up, as we did in Rome, but of listening, understanding, sharing. And everyone from Monday will bring back to Rome the latest updates and a state-of-the-art response". Renzi has hailed the success of the clean-up in Rome while Roma Mayor Virginia Raggi has blamed the capital's trash crisis on past PD administrations in the Italian capital.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

Quel “miracolo” della buona sanità che ha ridato la vita a un ragazzino

di Letizia Lucca

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita

di Domenico Bertè

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

Donna incinta muore, disposta autopsia

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33