Inflation up to 1.9% in April - ISTAT (2)

Rome, May 15 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in April, up from 1.4% in March, according to ISTAT's flash estimate released on Monday. It is necessary to go back to January 2013, when the inflation rate was 2.2%, to find a higher figure. The national statistic agency added that its consumer price index was up 0.4% in month-on-month terms. The inflation leap was due to a 5.4% rise in electrical power prices and natural gas (+5.9%), as well as transport services (+5.5%). Codacons consumer group said a 1.9% inflation rate would translate into higher spending of 570 euros a year for he average household. The national consumers' union (UNC) put the figure for a family with two children at 772 euros.