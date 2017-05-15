Four Lidl sections in administration in Mafia probe (2)

Rome

Rome, May 15 - Police detained two people on Monday in an operation in which four of retail giant Lidl's 10 management sections in Italy were put into the hands of State administrators, sources said. The four sections run around 200 stores, the sources said. The operation is linked to an investigation into alleged criminal activity by the Catania-based Laudani Mafia family, they said. The arrestees, detained by Catania police, were named as Enrico Borzì and Vincenzo Greco, both under investigation for mafia association. In the Milan anti-mafia office's operation, more than 60 raids were carried out in Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia and Sicily, while major assets were seized and several current accounts frozen. The suspected crime organisation allegedly obtained "contracts for services in Sicily" from Lidl Italia and Eurospin Italia via bribes from the Laudani family, a clan "able to guarantee the monopoly of such contracts and the co-management of the services in Sicily" and those detained also allegedly got work from Lidl Italia in Piedmont via more "corruptive payments", investigative sources said. Some Lidl managers showed themselves to be "supine" to the clan's demands, police said. "They knew who to bribe," said Milan prosecutor Ilda Boccassini. "They were fishing in a sure little pond," added the magistrate, who made her name in high-profile bribery and mafia cases as well as prosecuting most of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's cases.

