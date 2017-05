Alitalia cost cutting to start with fuel - Gubitosi

Rome, May 15 - Luigi Gubitosi, one of the commissioners placed in charge of Alitalia after the airline was put into extraordinary administration last month, has said that a cost-cutting drive will start with fuel. "We are touching the whole company on costs, starting with fuel costs as there are coverage contracts above the market rate, about 20% more, and we are trying to dissolve these contracts with the powers of the extraordinary administration," Gubitosi told State broadcaster RAI's Report show.