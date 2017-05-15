Milan

Bossi can go if he wants, League's Salvini says

'I don't put lead on anyone' - re-elected party leader

Milan, May 15 - Matteo Salvini said Monday that Northern League founder Umberto Bossi was free to leave, after the former was re-elected chief of the party on Sunday. "I hope that no one goes and I am sure that many others will come," Salvini said when asked about the possibility of Bossi leaving and a splinter group forming. "If someone has reached political agreements with someone else, they should do what they feel is right. "If Bossi loves the League, he should have a good look at the numbers and help us in the battle. "But I can't put a lead on anyone". Salvini added that his victory in a vote of party supporters showed that people who said he was "one man in command" of the party were wrong.

