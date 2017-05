Let's have banks inquiry, says Renzi

Rome, May 15 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi reiterated on Monday that his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was in favour on holding a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the woes of the Italian banking sector. "The rows about the banks have started again, in particular about Banca Etruria and (ex) minister Boschi," Renzi wrote on his Enews newsletter. "She responded with a post and confirmed, 'from A to Z' what she's already said in parliament, giving the case to her lawyers. The PD's proposal is that same as always -let's have a commission of inquiry on the banks".