Europol says no new infection from cyber-attacks

Brussels, May 15 - Europol spokesperson Jan Op Gen Oorth said Monday that "no new ransomware infections have been registered" after last week's large-scale cyber-attacks. "This is a positive message. It means that, at the weekend, with the attack alert on a global scale, people took action to update the security of devices," he said, adding that around 200,000 computers had been infected in 150 countries and the ransom requests were around 300 euros. Europol told users not to pay.