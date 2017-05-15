Soccer: Allegri not worried about Juve defeat to Roma

Turin, May 15 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Twitter Monday that there was "no concern" after his side missed the chance to wrap up the Serie A title Sunday, when they lost 3-1 at second-placed AS Roma. The defeat saw the Turin's lead at the top of the table cut to seven points. Juve can still make sure of clinching a sixth consecutive league title if they win one of their last two games - at home against third-bottom Crotone next weekend or away at Bologna the week after. They are in the running to pull off a treble as they face Lazio in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday and will take on holders Real Madrid in the Champions League final next month.