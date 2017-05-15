Soccer: Allegri not worried about Juve defeat to Roma

Turin
15/05/2017
Turin, May 15 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Twitter Monday that there was "no concern" after his side missed the chance to wrap up the Serie A title Sunday, when they lost 3-1 at second-placed AS Roma. The defeat saw the Turin's lead at the top of the table cut to seven points. Juve can still make sure of clinching a sixth consecutive league title if they win one of their last two games - at home against third-bottom Crotone next weekend or away at Bologna the week after. They are in the running to pull off a treble as they face Lazio in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday and will take on holders Real Madrid in the Champions League final next month.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Svincolo Giostra, a giugno l'uscita
di Domenico Bertè
Arsenale e duplice omicidio, stesse pallottole
di Domenico Marino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online