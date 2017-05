Juve chairman Agnelli at Turin court to give evidence

Turin, May 15 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli arrived at Turin's courthouse on Monday to give evidence to a trial over alleged activity by the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in Piedmont. Agnelli is expected to be asked about alleged contact with one of the defendants, Rocco Dominello. According to the prosecution, Dominello sought to present himself as a fan representative, allegedly in order to do ticket touting. Agnelli has always denied having any direct relations with him.