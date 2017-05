Huge op nabs 68 'Ndrangheta suspects in migrant biz

Catanzaro, May 15 - A huge police operation saw people suspected of links with the Arena clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia in the town of Isola Capo Rizzuto, near Crotone, detained on Monday. The operation is linked to an investigation into the clan's alleged involvement in the management of migrant reception. The head of the Misericordia association in Isola Capo Rizzuto, Leonardo Sacco, and parish priest Edoardo Scordio, were among those detained. Misericordia runs a local reception centre for asylum seekers that is one of the biggest in Europe.