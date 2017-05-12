Tax on Airbnb, short-term rentals proposed in mini budget

Rome, May 12 - Occupancy taxes have been proposed for short-term apartment rentals in amendments to the corrective mini budget to be examined by the Lower House budget committee. Tenants renting an apartment or house for a period of less than 30 days through real estate agencies, Airbnb or private owners would have to pay the same occupancy tax charged in a hotel to fight tax evasion, according to amendments proposed by six lawmakers with the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and by Marizio Bernardo, the president of the House finance committee and a member of the centrist AP group.