Pope Francis arrives in Portugal to visit Fatima shrine

Fatima (Portugal), May 12 - Pope Francis on Friday landed at the Monte Real airbase to kick off a two-day trip to Portugal. The pontiff is set to travel to Fatima, a shrine where he plans to make two shepherd children saints on Saturday. After meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and visiting the airbase's chapel, the pontiff will fly to Fatima by helicopter. Pope Francis welcomed journalists on the papal flight and described the pilgrimage as "quite special". It is the 100th anniversary since the two children, Jacinta and Francisco Marto, reported seeing the Virgin Mary while tending sheep. The so-called three secrets of Fatima were written down by a third child - their cousin Lucia dos Santos - who also reported seeing Mary and is on the road to beatification. The Marto children died in the 1918-1919 European flu pandemic while their cousin passed away in 2005, aged 97.