Renzi says PD united for governability

Bologna, May 12 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the Democratic Party (PD), said Friday that the centre-left group was pushing for an election law that ensures the winners have a working majority in parliament. "Our position is that the election law should help to allow governability," Renzi said at an initiative at Johns Hopkins University in Bologna. "This is the position of the whole PD. It is clear that we don't have the numbers (in parliament) on our own. But our objective is a system that guarantees governability".