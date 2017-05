Dioxin levels sky high just after Pomezia blaze

Rome, May 12 - Dioxin levels in the area around the Eco X plant, a waste-recycling facility near Pomezia, south of Rome, that went up in flames last week creating a big toxic cloud, were over 700 times the health-risk threshold on May 5 and 6, Lazio's ARPA environmental agency said Friday. On the day of the fire dioxin levels reached 77.5 picograms per cubic metre, compared to the limit of 0.1 given by the WHO, it said.