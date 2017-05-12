LGBT rights activist says Russia rejected petition

Milan, May 12 - Italian LGBT rights activist Yuri Guaiana on Friday told a press conference in Milan that Russian authorities have seized boxes with a reported two million signatures calling on Russian authorities to investigate the alleged detention and torture of gay people in Chechnya. "We were told that the procedure will not go forward", said the activist, who was released on Thursday after being detained while on his way to deliver the petition to the prosecutor general's office in Moscow. He announced that the signatures "will be sent anyway in digital format". Guaiana was among five activists detained as they prepared to submit the signatures against arbitrary detentions and torture of gay people in the Muslim-majority region. The activist also said the trial against the other LGBT activists arrested Thursday is scheduled to start on May 29. "The trial against the Russian activists has been scheduled on May 29". "I will be able to stand trial in absentia but they won't", said Guaiana. He added that activists were hoping to submit the petition before the start of the trial. Independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta first reported the anti-gay abuse last month, saying that some 100 suspected gay men were detained and tortured, and at least three were killed. Guaiana told the press conference that human rights organizations have found evidence that "at least 100 homosexuals" are currently jailed in six prisons.