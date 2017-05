Provvisionato released by Mauritania - Alfano (2)

Rome, May 12 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Friday that Cristian Provvisionato has been released by the authorities in Mauritania. "Cristian Provvisionato is free," Alfano said via Twitter. "He is returning to Italy. I have spoken to him. Thanks to the Mauritania authorities. Another target hit". Provvisionato was arrested in Mauritania at the end of August 2015 and was being held there in preventative detention.