Rome

Some 70 graves damaged in Rome cemetery

Jewish sector among four hit, motive not clear

Some 70 graves damaged in Rome cemetery

Rome, Mat 12 - Around 70 graves at Rome's historic Verano cemetery were damaged overnight. The damaged tombs were in four different sections of the cemetery, including an area dedicated to Jewish people. AMA, the trash agency that also manages the capital's graveyards, has handed over video-surveillance footage to police seeking to identify the vandals. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Inseguimento mozzafiato tra S.Lucia e Mili, esplosi colpi di pistola

Inseguimento mozzafiato tra S.Lucia e Mili, esplosi colpi di pistola

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Sciolti 4 comuni per criminalità organizzata

Sciolti 4 comuni per criminalità organizzata

di Alfonso Naso

La bufala del Giro in tv: lo striscione non era nel Messinese

La bufala del Giro in tv: lo striscione non era nel Messinese

Paziente muore in ospedale, c’è un esposto in Procura

Paziente muore in ospedale, c’è un esposto in Procura

di Nuccio Anselmo

Sesso a pagamento con un minore, arrestate 2 donne

Sesso a pagamento con un minore, arrestate 2 donne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33