Some 70 graves damaged in Rome cemetery

Rome
12/05/2017
Rome, Mat 12 - Around 70 graves at Rome's historic Verano cemetery were damaged overnight. The damaged tombs were in four different sections of the cemetery, including an area dedicated to Jewish people. AMA, the trash agency that also manages the capital's graveyards, has handed over video-surveillance footage to police seeking to identify the vandals. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.
