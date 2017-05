Drive for web tax proposals in Finance G7 statement

Bari, May 12 - An initial political drive at the international level for an agreement on a web tax will come in the final statement of the G7 Finance Meeting in Bari, sources from the Italian presidency said Friday. The statement will include an explicit request for the OECD to formulate policy options on taxation of the digital economy in the task force report due to be presented in March. The sources said this is a big Italian success, as positions on this issue were divided.