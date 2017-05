Moscovici says discussing Italy flexibility for 2018

Bari, May 12 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Friday that talks were underway about whether Italy will be able to benefit from flexibility in the application of EU budget rules again in 2018. "We are not at the decision stage, we are discussing," Moscovici said as he arrived at the G7 Finance Meeting in Bari. "We know that there are rules and Italy must make an effort. Up to now, all the flexibility (possible) has been guaranteed. Now we are considering the circumstances. We are not rigid... The dialogue between the Commission, Italy and (Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan is good".