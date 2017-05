Head of Salento anti-racket association arrested

Lecce, May 12 - Maria Antonietta Gualtieri, the head of the Salento anti-racket association, was arrested by finance police on Friday, sources said. The woman, a 62-year-old native of the southern city of Lecce, is suspected of aggravated fraud, extortion and fraud related to public funds for the victims of rackets and loan sharking. The case regards alleged illegal appropriation of around two million euros since 2012. City of Lecce budget chief Attilio Monosi is under investigation in relation to the case, sources said.