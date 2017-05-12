Rules on vaccine obligation for school next week - Lorenzin (2)

Rome
12/05/2017
Rome, May 12 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Friday that the cabinet should have approved legislation on making vaccinations compulsory for school admission "by the end of next week". "As announced, I presented the white paper for the decree on the obligation for vaccines in schools to the cabinet," she said after a cabinet meeting. "During the session I had confirmation from Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni about the will to start an immediate examination". Indeed, during Friday's cabinet meeting, Gentiloni told the competent ministers to work on a white paper on the obligation for vaccines to be presented at the next cabinet meeting, sources said. Italy has suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid vaccine skepticism, some of it allegedly fuelled by past statements by members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which now disowns those stances. However, there seem to have been splits over Lorenzin's proposal within the government. Education Minister Valeria Fedeli said Thursday that obligation to vaccinate schoolchildren should not harm the Constitutional right to an education.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Inseguimento mozzafiato tra S.Lucia e Mili, esplosi colpi di pistola
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Sciolti 4 comuni per criminalità organizzata
di Alfonso Naso
Paziente muore in ospedale, c’è un esposto in Procura
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online