Explosion near central Rome post office (2)

Rome, May 12 - A rudimentary explosive went off near a central Rome post office on Friday. No one was injured but some cars in the Aventino area were damaged. Witnesses said they hear two blasts, one of which was bigger than the other. Prosecutors have opened an investigation and the hypothesis that anarchist extremists could have planted the explosive is considered a possibility, sources said. Anarchist groups were behind several similar past incidents in Italy. Initial police analysis of the explosive suggest that the people who planted it wanted to carry out a "demonstrative gesture" and not do harm, sources said. Investigators are studying video footage of the car park where the explosion took place to try to identify the people responsible. The explosive was equipped with a timer, sources said. Initial analysis suggests a single explosive generated two blasts, the sources said.