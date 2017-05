G7: Web tax taking shape, says Padoan

Rome, May 12 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday that progress was being made on a possible web tax as he arrived at Castello Svevo in the southern city of Bari for the start of the meeting of G7 finance ministers and cental bankers. "It is a proposal that is taking shape," he told reporters regarding the web tax. "There are various national proposals but the G7 is needed precisely in order to find convergence".